This Website Simulates The Pain Of Loading The Internet In The 90s

Nostalgia for the 1990s is all the rage these days, but a new website is bringing back one part of the decade that we’d actually be pretty happy to leave in the past – super slow internet.

A web designer has created a site that simulates the loading speeds of the early days of the internet, and it’s a pretty painful experience.

Unfortunately, the site doesn’t include those classic dial-up internet noises from our childhood, but it is an accurate replica of what it was like to sit in front of a computer for a solid two minutes just waiting for a single image to load.

As creator Terence Eder warns, you’ll have to be patient. The website, which was initially created as a sort of educational HTML tool, genuinely takes an age to load. The homepage itself is a bitesize history lesson, explaining how back in the day, no one really thought the internet needed to be any faster than it already was.

Eder wrote in a blog post:

One thing most websites try to do is try to serve you the page as fast as possible. So I’ve decided to do the opposite. I’ve made a (toy) web server which goes as slow as humanly possible. This delivers a page at about 175 bits per second. Yes, bits. Not bytes.

As IFLScience reports, trying to get access to internet speeds any faster than a slow crawl in 90s wasn’t exactly cheap. A 28.8Kbps modem could cost as much as $520, and the type of speeds we’re used to (most decent broadband averages somewhere between 11Mbps and 50Mbps) were completely unthinkable.

It’s easy to forget that most of the internet services we take for granted haven’t actually been around for all that long. YouTube is just 15 years old, and Google Images was only launched in 2001 after Jennifer Lopez literally broke the internet. And with the internet itself turning 30 next year, this website is a good reminder of just how far we’ve come in a few short decades.

So if you’re a kid who’s curious about what things were like in ‘ye olden days’, or if for some reason you just long to relive the experience of having to log off AOL or MSN Messenger so your mum could use the telephone, then this new website could be just the thing for you.