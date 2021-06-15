Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth

PA Images

With just weeks to go until Jeff Bezos launches into space, it seems like some of his detractors have spotted an opportunity.

Ahead of the launch of his company Blue Origin’s rocket, the New Shepard, which will take the world’s richest man and his brother into suborbital space in July, a petition has begun circulating calling for them to be denied ‘re-entry into Earth.’

The tongue-in-check petition, which is addressed to Blue Origin, claims the world’s richest man ‘is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination.’

The creator of the petition goes on to suggest that Bezos’s upcoming spaceflight is the perfect chance to rid the world of the supposed ‘evil overlord,’ and urges the powers that be to stop him from returning to Earth, writing ‘this may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.’

‘They’ refers to a whole host of groups and individuals that the petition writers say Bezos is colluding with, including ‘the Epsteins and the Knights Templar,’ with the Amazon founder reportedly ‘also in bed with the flat earth deniers.’

It’s not clear whether the petition is the work of a genuine conspiracy theorist, or someone having a laugh, but either way it’s caught people’s attention, and has received 6,781 signatures in less than one week.

