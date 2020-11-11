TikTok Says Trump Administration Has Forgotten About Its Deadline To Sell The Company

PA Images

With everything that’s been going on recently, most people have probably forgotten all about the impending TikTok ban. Unfortunately, TikTok thinks the White House has forgotten about it too.

The Trump administration’s ongoing battle with TikTok has seen numerous deadlines come and go, with no real resolution. The latest date set for parent company ByteDance to sell its US assets is tomorrow, November 12, and with the deadline looming, TikTok has filed a legal petition seeking to block the order.

As per Business Insider, TikTok and ByteDance say that for the past year they have engaged ‘in good faith’ to address the national security concerns that the Trump administration claims are behind the proposed ban. However, two months after Trump gave a deal between ByteDance and a group of US buyers including Oracle and Walmart his ‘blessing’, TikTok says it has received ‘no substantive feedback’ on the potential sale.

Basically, TikTok thinks the US government has ghosted it. The company says it has already requested an extension from the US government, but received no reply.

The company said in a statement, as per Variety:

Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested a 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in [Trump’s] August 14 order, Today, with the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension at hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the U.S.

President Trump set the deadline for Chinese-owned ByteDance to sell its assets in an executive order signed in August, citing concerns that data collected by the company could be handed to the Chinese government. The order gave the company 90 days to agree a sale, with the threat that US companies would be banned from working with ByteDance if the deadline was not met. That part of the order was recently blocked by a federal court, but with no sale imminent, it looks like tomorrow’s deadline is set to pass, with no one really any the wiser as to what will happen afterwards.

So while it’s a relief for TikTok that its 100 million American users won’t wake up to find the app vanished from their app stores on Friday, the company is clearly concerned that the government doesn’t seem to have any plans to actually resolve this issue. The White House has not commented on the petition.

To be fair to the Trump administration, it’s had a busy week.