TikTok Scammers Made $500,000 Selling Fake Apps To Children

Rogue TikTok accounts have been pushing scam apps to young children, and have made a killing in the process.

A 12-year-old girl in the Czech Republic first reported the heavily-followed TikTok accounts that have been peddling adware apps for both Android and iOS devices. Apps called ‘Wallpaper’ or ‘Shock your Friends’ are among the seven apps in question, which have made an estimated $500,000.

TikTok accounts – that have more than 300,000 followers in some cases – have been pushing these apps onto younger users, and they typically cost between $2 and $10 and actually do very little other than run ads.



The ‘Shock your Friends’ app, for example, simply allows users to make their friends’ phone vibrate when a button is pressed – very little functionality for a paid app.

Researchers estimate the seven apps involved in the scheme have been downloaded a total of 2.4 million times across the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Jakub Vávra, threat analyst at Avast, said:

The apps we discovered are scams and violate both Google’s and Apple’s app policies by either making misleading claims around app functionalities, or serving ads outside of the app and hiding the original app icon soon after the app is installed.

‘It is particularly concerning that the apps are being promoted on social media platforms popular among younger kids, who may not recognize some of the red flags surrounding the apps and therefore may fall for them,’ he continued.



The kind folk at Avast, makers of the popular free antivirus software, have offered some top tips to help spot similar scams and prevent such apps from reaching children’s devices.

Firstly, they recommend being highly critical of app prices. If an app costs money and promises to offer nothing much in terms of functionality, chances are that it’s a scam app.

Vávra added:

‘Many of these apps offer basic or unrealistic features, like simple games that claim to shock players, or wallpapers for around $8, a high amount considering games and features like this are often offered for free by other developers.’

Checking an app’s permissions is another good way of detecting if an app is a scam. Google Maps, for example, requires a user’s location for the functionality to work; this is fine, but when such a permission is required in an app that doesn’t actually require a user’s location, it is a strong indication of a rogue actor at work.



Lastly, parents are advised to speak with their children about download safety and to teach them basic digital literacy skills to help them figure these things out for themselves.

Essentially, just be like the super-savvy 12-year-old girl from the Czech Republic and you’ll be ad-free forever.

