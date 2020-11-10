Tim Berners-Lee Launches New Internet Privacy Startup PA Images

Personal data has become an increasingly hot topic as it has become evident how certain companies can manipulate this information. Fortunately, a new company called Inrupt is fighting back.

Tim Berners-Lee is known for creating the world wide web but is now working with a tech startup that intends to allow users to reclaim their online data. The principle behind Inrupt is simple, it allows users to monitor who uses their data and take action on who can collect it.

This kind of technology can be useful for sorting out the weird personalized ads you receive. Equally, the technology will be appreciated by those who are trying to avoid a repeat of how Cambridge Analytica and Facebook pushed information before key elections.

Inrupt will allow people to store data in “pods” and then grant permissions to parties as they see fit. The service has already been tested and is proving successful at institutions like the NHS, Natwest and the BBC. Going forward, it seems that this technology will become more widely available.

Berners-Lee has emphasised the need for this kind of product stating on the Inrupt site:

The technologies we’re releasing today are a component of a much-needed course correction for the web. Starting today, more organizations worldwide can take the first step towards building a trusted web where innovation flourishes, and everyone – businesses, developers, and web users – share the benefits. We hope you’ll join us on this exciting journey.

Despite the promise of this technology, it may also mean that social media platforms like Facebook will begin charging for its services as it makes a profit from the data it collects.

With that said, Inrupt would have to have widespread support to encourage this kind of action, and, it is likely the institutions that use the technology are currently helping employees from being targeted by unwanted ads.

Inrupt appears to be exciting technology, even if it may lead to changes in how social media platforms are used.

