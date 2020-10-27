Tinder Is Introducing Video Chat PA

It’s fair to say opportunities to meet people in real life have been slim on the ground this year, but Tinder’s new video chat feature is at least giving users the chance to get to know each other face-to-face, even if it is through a screen.

Face to Face is a new feature from the popular dating platform that will allow matches to video call each other within the app, without having to commit to sharing phone numbers or other personal information.

The launch arrives at a time when countries across Europe are reintroducing COVID-19 restrictions, and with cuffing season just around the corner, it could be a well-timed new addition to the dating scene, and an alternative to those awkward socially-distanced drinks.

The feature was developed by Tinder’s Trust and Safety team, with the company saying Face to Face will provide an extra level of control and safety (i.e. fewer catfishers) for users.

Rory Kozoll, head of trust and safety product at Tinder, said:

We’re excited to share that our Face to Face feature is rolling out to our global community after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access to it. This adds to our growing list of features built focused on member safety throughout their dating journey, like Photo Verification, Safety Center and our offensive message detection technology.

Much like the app’s matching process, the Face to Face option will only be enabled on a match-by-match basis once both users have opted-in, so no need to worry about keen new matches popping up on a video call seconds after you’ve swiped right.

Tinder also recommends that users don’t jump headfirst into video chatting, instead urging them to maintain the art of ‘romantic penmanship’, though is perhaps overselling the quality of the average Tinder chat…

The video call operates in a 50:50 display, a bit like a private two-person Instagram live. Users must agree to a set of ‘ground rules’ before each call, and you can always opt out of Face to Face with a match if things go south.

So, as it looks increasingly likely that our social and love lives will be staying mostly online for the foreseeable future, here’s hoping Tinder’s latest update can make it easier for potential love interests to connect outside of the chat, even if you can’t actually be in the same room.