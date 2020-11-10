Totem Automobili Turns Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Into Electrified Masterpiece

totem.automobili/Instagram

Classic car purists, look away now. An Italian car restoration company has unveiled an electrified Alfa Romeo Giulia GT, and it’s got some serious power.

Kitting out vintage cars with electric powertrains has been a growing, and it’s fair to say controversial, trend over recent years. Now, Totem Automobili have entered entered the game with what might just be the most advanced restomod yet.

The GT Electric – is a pretty heavily modified version of the 1960s original, both in terms of specs and design. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the electrified version comes with an impressive 518bhp, more than twice the original model’s 192bhp, and even more than some contemporary Alfas, Top Gear reports.

Totem claims the car can do 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, and will max out at 152mph. The 50.4kWh battery that sits in the place of the old petrol engine also gives it a pretty impressive 224 miles of range.

That kind of power comes at a cost though. In order to make sure the car could handle the increased horsepower, the company stripped and disassembled the GT Junior 1300/1600, before tuning the frame by hand, meaning that all-in-all only about 10% of the original chassis remains. It’s a sacrifice that will have plenty of enthusiasts wincing and asking what the point of all this actually is.

Totem have also added new custom suspension, dampers and a rear subframe, all packaged together with some genuinely stunning carbon fibre bodywork. Overall the car retains the classic curves of the Giulia GT, albeit with a few updates. The front of the car is wider, and it looks like the whole thing rides every so slightly lower to the ground, but the most noticeable difference is to the radiator grill, which features a brand new diamond mesh pattern and four large LED headlights. Again, it’s definitely not going to be for everyone, but its hard to deny that this restomod is still a very good-looking car.

The interior retains that vintage feel – all leather and wood and metal knobs and dials – but with the addition of carbon fibre racing seats, and more carbon fibre frame work instead of any rear seats. There are a few other modern additions, including air-con, keyless ignition, and launch control, and in another nice touch, Totem has included a digital gearstick that mimics the feeling of shifting up and down in a regular manual.

And if you’re still not convinced, well at least there’s one silver lining. Totem Automobili is only producing 20 of the electrified GT models, costing more than €400,000 each, so it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll ever come face to face, or bumper to bumper, with one on the road.

