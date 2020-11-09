Toyota President Says He Has A Full Business While Tesla Is Just A Chef With Some Recipes

What we have and what Tesla doesn’t have is the units in operation — more than 100 million vehicles out in the world.

Tesla’s business, if I can say, is a business is like a – you can use analogy of kitchen and a chef, I think,

The kitchen and the chef, they have not created a real business yet or a real world yet, but they’re trying to trade the recipes. And the chef is saying that, ‘Well, our recipe is going to become the standard of the world in the future.’ I think that is the kind of business they have.