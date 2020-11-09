Toyota President Says He Has A Full Business While Tesla Is Just A Chef With Some Recipes
We’re fairly used to Elon Musk causing controversy in the automotive world, but what happens when shots are fired back?
Toyota turned the tables on the Tesla CEO last week, when the company’s president took direct aim at the American electric car company’s business methods.
During a presentation on Friday, November 6, Akio Toyoda made it clear what he thought of Elon Musk’s plans for EV world domination, albeit through a fairly odd metaphor.
As Electrek reports, Toyoda told investors:
What we have and what Tesla doesn’t have is the units in operation — more than 100 million vehicles out in the world.
Tesla’s business, if I can say, is a business is like a – you can use analogy of kitchen and a chef, I think,
The kitchen and the chef, they have not created a real business yet or a real world yet, but they’re trying to trade the recipes. And the chef is saying that, ‘Well, our recipe is going to become the standard of the world in the future.’ I think that is the kind of business they have.
It sounds a lot like a polite way of saying Musk and Tesla are all talk. Toyoda, who is the grandson of company founder Kiichiro Toyoda, went on to say that Toyota Motors has ‘a real kitchen’ as well as a ‘real chef, too,’ making it very clear who he things is the true innovator when it comes to electric vehicles.
To be fair, Toyota has the stats to back its claims up. The Toyota Prius remains the best selling hybrid electric vehicle of all time, while the company’s total annual sales topped 10 million in 2019. For comparison Tesla has said it plans to manufacture only 500,000 vehicles in 2020.
That being said, it’s clear investors are increasingly betting on Tesla for the future. According to Business Insider, the company’s current market value is almost double that of Toyota’s, with Musk’s company recently overtaking the Japanese giants as the world’s most valuable car company.
It’s a fact that Toyoda also acknowledged, although the president argued that, ultimately, Toyota’s range of choice is their main advantage:
Of course, in looking at the current share price, we are losing against their valuation.
But when it comes to products, we have a full menu that will be chosen by customers.
Toyota is currently on a big push for full electrification, announcing it would be rolling out all-electric vehicles from this year, with a commitment to offer an all-electric version of all of its models by 2025.
Elon Musk has not responded to the criticism.
Topics: Technology, Elon Musk, Tech, Tesla