Toyota Teases A GR Supra Model With A Targa Top

Toyota is teasing a GR Supra Model with a Targa top and fans should be able to see the impressive for the online-only SEMA360 show.

The Toyota GR Supra looks set to pay homage to its past as it adds a removable roof panel. This feature was available in the fourth generation of Supra and some are hoping that the unveiling at the SEMA360 show will be a way of gauging interest before a wider release.

The inspiration for the innovation came from the team wanting a vehicle that was a ‘companion’ to the Supra Heritage. Part of this was making a removable Targa top with no bar, and to do this the team will use a remote that separates the removable item in two parts. Unfortunately, there isn’t too much insight into how this will look at the moment bar a design that can be seen on a computer in the promotional video.

During the video, the team explain that keeping the ‘flow and the shape of the car as natural as possible’ was a sizable challenge when incorporating this feature. One aspect the team are exploring is adding more structure to the bottom of the car to allow the removable top to not impact the driving experience. The car also has larger side sills and bigger front splitter which is set to give it a relatively unique appearance.

To get a full look at this interesting concept, fans will need to keep watching the online SEMA360, which is underway now and will continue until 6 November.

