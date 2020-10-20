Trio Of One-Off 1950s Alfa Romeo Concepts Being Auctioned For $20 Million
If you’re an Alfa Romeo fan with a spare few million dollars lying around, it’s your lucky day.
Three legendary Alfa Romeo B.A.T Concept cars, first unveiled in 1953, are being put up for sale at an upcoming auction, and are expected to fetch upwards of $20 million.
The B.A.T (Berlinetta Aerodynamica Tecnica) concepts were created in collaboration with Italian design maison Bertone, with the three vehicles manufactured between 1953 and 1955. The cars were presented in consecutive years at the Turin Motor Show, and almost instantly became landmark pieces of automotive history.
The show cars were created by Italian designer Franco Scaglione, the man responsible for numerous other iconic vehicles including the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and an early prototype of the Lamborghini 350 GTV.
Scaglione spent two decades designing vehicles for manufacturers across the world, but it was his Alfa Romeo B.A.T concepts that helped cement not only his reputation, but that of the post-WW2 Italian automotive industry as having the most forward-thinking designers of the age.
Having been sold individually, the B.A.T concepts were finally reunited in 1989 when they were acquired by the current owner, who has restored the vehicles and displayed them individually at various shows over the decades.
Now, the trio – which still look incredibly futuristic even almost 70 years after their debut – are being auctioned for the first time as a single lot by Sotheby’s as part of its Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York next week.
Sotheby’s chairman Rob Myers said in a press release:
To be able to offer the Alfa Romeo B.A.T cars as a single lot triptych at auction is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,
These three truly spectacular cars are amongst the most instantly recognizable and important pieces of automotive design ever produced. Furthermore, they have never been offered for sale as a united trio, and so the offering of this design triptych may never happen again. The importance of the offering of these cars cannot be underestimated either within the automotive or within the art, sculpture and design world.
Despite the rare trio’s iconic status, the $20 million price tag is still some way off the record for the most expensive car ever sold – that title is still held by the Ferrari 250 GTO, one of which sold for $48 million at auction in 2018.
You can find out more about the auction here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Technology, Cars, Now