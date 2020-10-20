Trio Of One-Off 1950s Alfa Romeo Concepts Being Auctioned For $20 Million

To be able to offer the Alfa Romeo B.A.T cars as a single lot triptych at auction is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,

These three truly spectacular cars are amongst the most instantly recognizable and important pieces of automotive design ever produced. Furthermore, they have never been offered for sale as a united trio, and so the offering of this design triptych may never happen again. The importance of the offering of these cars cannot be underestimated either within the automotive or within the art, sculpture and design world.