Trump’s Campaign Website Hacked With Promise To Tell World The ‘Truth’

The website for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was hacked by people claiming to expose the truth. However, it is unclear whether the hackers had any information to offer.

For twenty-five minutes the website of Donald Trump’s campaign was taken over with ambiguous messaging that was designed to entice engagement. The message claimed to have proof of the President’s ‘criminal involvement’ as well as his relationship with foreign countries, and a role in instigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hack is the second Trump has suffered in as many weeks. This time, the website domain was quickly taken down and normal operations resumed shortly afterwards.

trump site hack donaldjtrump.com

The hackers offered visitors the option to decide whether the ‘data’ was shared, but they had to follow a link to make a vote, those intrigued would have to pay through the respective link. While the hackers promised to ‘execute the will of the world,’ it seems that this was actually an attempt to make money, as the page was set up with payment links.

The hack happened at 7.20pm ET, but the site returned to normal functions by 7.45pm ET. With this in mind, it seems that the hack did not pose much of a threat, and Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh has commented on the events.

In a statement to Sky News, Murtaugh said:

Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive date because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.

Whether or not the hackers made any money is unclear, the Moreno cryptocurrency system they used is difficult to trace. Most importantly, it seems that the claims made on the webpage did not carry the weight that many had anticipated.