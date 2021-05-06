Trump’s Latest Plan To Get Round Twitter Ban Falls Apart Almost Immediately
Donald Trump had a scheme to work around a Twitter ban, but it failed almost instantly.
The former president has lost most of his social media platforms, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to sneak back on to Twitter.
Trump was removed from Twitter and Facebook because of a risk of ‘further incitement of violence’ in the aftermath of the riot at the Capitol. The violence left five dead and led to Trump’s record-breaking second impeachment.
The account, @DJTDEsk, was reportedly made by Trump’s staff, but was suspended only one day after its creation.
The new Twitter account allowed fans to share Trump’s thoughts, and as a result Twitter acted pretty quickly, removing the account on Wednesday for ‘violating Twitter rules.’
Journalist Andrew Solender discussed the suspension of the account on Twitter, saying, ‘A Twitter account made to tweet the statements Trump puts out through his super PAC, @DJTDesk, has been suspended after about a day.’
It is unclear whether the team behind the account will appeal the ban. However, attempts to get the former president back on social media have so far been unsuccessful. With this in mind, it would be surprising to see any account that communicates Trump’s interests stay on mainstream social media.
Facebook’s Oversight Board noted on Wednesday that Trump’s ban would be upheld:
The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimised violence.
We call on Facebook to ensure that if a head of state or high government official repeatedly posts messages that pose a risk of harm under international human rights norms, the company should either suspend the account or for a set period delete it.
On top of attempts to find loopholes in the ban, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also desperately pleaded with Elon Musk to start a new social media platform for his father. This is despite Musk not having any social media ventures.
It seems that Trump will struggle to communicate with his supporters for the foreseeable future. While some of his followers may be upset, many others will be glad to see less fully-capitalised rants that allude to bizarre conspiracies.
