Twitter Introduces ‘Soft Block’ That Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking

In what has been termed as a ‘soft block’, Twitter users can now remove followers from their accounts without blocking them.

On Monday, October 11, the social media giant rolled out the new feature which allows users to get rid of followers in a less noticeable and obvious way than blocking the accounts.

Those removed won’t be able to see any posts or retweets from your account, but Twitter also won’t alert them to the fact that you have soft blocked them.

The soft block feature began being tested in September, with Twitter stating it would make it ‘easier to be the curator of your own followers list’, Business Insider reports.

Twitter then posted a series of tweets to show users how to perform the ‘soft block’.

It stated:

To remove a follower, go to your profile and click ‘Followers’, then click the three dot icon and select ‘Remove this follower’.

However, in order to remove a follower, you need to be on the web version of the site, rather than the app.

Twitter will subsequently be joining the likes of Instagram, which also made such a feature available to remove followers without having to block them.