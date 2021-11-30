unilad
Twitter Says It Will Ban Users From Posting Photos Of People Without Permission As New CEO Steps In

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Nov 2021 16:34
Twitter Says It Will Ban Users For Posting Photos Of People Without Permission As New CEO Steps InAlamy

Under the purview of a new CEO, Twitter has bolstered its safety policy to ban photos of people without their consent.

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the social media platform back in 2006, announced his resignation from the chief executive position yesterday, November 29. ‘I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,’ he said in a statement.

Parag Agrawal, the company’s earlier chief technology officer, took over Twitter immediately, and he’s not been slow to enact change. ‘My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,’ Dorsey also said.

In an update regarding its private information safety policy, Twitter wrote, ‘Sharing images is an important part of folks’ experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy.’

‘Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent. Publishing people’s private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivising others to do so,’ it added, alongside a press release detailing the full, reviewed violations of its policy.

This includes sharing someone’s address, contact information, identity documents, financial information, as well as ‘media of private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted’.

‘When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorised representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it. This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse,’ the release explained.

‘However, if the purpose of the dissemination of private images of public figures or individuals who are part of public conversations is to harass, intimidate, or use fear to silence them, we may remove the content in line with our policy against abusive behaviour. Similarly, private nude images of public individuals will continue to be actioned under our non-consensual nudity policy.’

