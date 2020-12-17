Twitter Will Remove Harmful Or False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccine
Twitter has made the decision to remove any harmful or false claims about the new COVID vaccine.
The social media platform has been clamping down on misinformation in recent months, in particular false statements surrounding last month’s US election.
It also tagged some tweets about COVID that were potentially misleading, including Donald Trump’s tweet claiming he was immune from the virus after contracting it.
Continuing this crusade on misinformation, Twitter is now removing anti-vax posts with misleading information.
In a blog post shared yesterday, December 16, Twitter explained that it was going to start prioritising ‘the removal of the most harmful misleading information’ on the platform starting December 21, and will begin labelling tweets ‘that contain potentially misleading information about the vaccines’.
The post continued:
In the context of a global pandemic, vaccine misinformation presents a significant and growing public health challenge – and we all have a role to play.
We are focused on mitigating misleading information that presents the biggest potential harm to people’s health and wellbeing. Twitter has an important role to play as a place for good faith public debate and discussion around these critical public health matters.
Twitter went on to explain that, starting Monday, its current policies on misinformation will include: false claims that suggest immunisations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations; false claims which have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations; and false claims that COVID-19 is not real or not serious, and therefore that vaccinations are unnecessary.
