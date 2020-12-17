unilad
Advert

Twitter Will Remove Harmful Or False Claims About COVID-19 Vaccine

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Dec 2020 17:16
Twitter Will Ban Harmful Or False Claims About COVID-19 VaccineTwitter Will Ban Harmful Or False Claims About COVID-19 VaccinePA Images

Twitter has made the decision to remove any harmful or false claims about the new COVID vaccine.

The social media platform has been clamping down on misinformation in recent months, in particular false statements surrounding last month’s US election.

Advert

It also tagged some tweets about COVID that were potentially misleading, including Donald Trump’s tweet claiming he was immune from the virus after contracting it.

Continuing this crusade on misinformation, Twitter is now removing anti-vax posts with misleading information.

PA Images

In a blog post shared yesterday, December 16, Twitter explained that it was going to start prioritising ‘the removal of the most harmful misleading information’ on the platform starting December 21, and will begin labelling tweets ‘that contain potentially misleading information about the vaccines’.

Advert

The post continued:

In the context of a global pandemic, vaccine misinformation presents a significant and growing public health challenge – and we all have a role to play.

We are focused on mitigating misleading information that presents the biggest potential harm to people’s health and wellbeing. Twitter has an important role to play as a place for good faith public debate and discussion around these critical public health matters.

TwitterTwitterPexels

Twitter went on to explain that, starting Monday, its current policies on misinformation will include: false claims that suggest immunisations and vaccines are used to intentionally cause harm to or control populations; false claims which have been widely debunked about the adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations; and false claims that COVID-19 is not real or not serious, and therefore that vaccinations are unnecessary.

Advert

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK
News

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Anti-Vaxxers, COVID-19, Misinformation, Now, Technology, Twitter, vaccine

Credits

Twitter/blog

  1. Twitter/blog

    COVID-19: Our approach to misleading vaccine information

 