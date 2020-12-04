Uber Asks For Its Drivers To Be Prioritised For Early COVID-19 Vaccines PA Images

It seems like most people are in agreement about who should be at the front of the queue when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare workers, care home staff, the elderly – pretty straightforward, right?

But Uber has other ideas, having reportedly asked the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to put its drivers on the priority list for the country’s forthcoming vaccine roll-out.

Advert 10

Most places have continued to list Uber drivers as essential workers, allowing them to continue operating under stay-at-home orders. Drivers have spent much of the pandemic ferrying healthcare workers – and even sometimes Covid patients – to and from hospitals, putting themselves at a far higher risk of contracting the disease.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer Says PA Images

Now, Uber is asking the CDC to offer its drivers some of the earliest access to the vaccine, saying that they provide ‘critical transportation’ that allows other members of the public to protect themselves from catching the virus on public transport or elsewhere.

In a letter to the CDC, the company wrote:

Advert 10

Early access to a vaccine would help drivers and delivery people continue to play their essential role while also reducing the risk that they may inadvertently contract, or possibly transmit, the virus.

Uber isnt the only group trying to get its workers vaccinated early. Reuters reports that several industries, including food production, consumer goods, and freight haulage, are asking officials to prioritise their workers during the opening stages of vaccine distribution.

PA Images

The CDC Advisory Committee confirmed earlier this week that healthcare workers and care home residents would be prioritised first for the vaccine, which could begin to be rolled-out in the US within the next fortnight.

Advert 10

Officials believe that as many as 20 million people could be vaccinated over the next month, but have warned that most Americans wont have access to the vaccine until well into 2021. Several high profile figures have stressed the importance of as many people taking up the vaccine as possible, amid a small but vocal anti-vaxxer movement spreading fake news about the vaccine on social media.