Uber Has Sold Its Autonomous Car Division After Years Of Drama

Uber’s quest to deliver autonomous vehicles to its users has been filled with peril. The company has continued to lose money and the self-driving division has had its own unique drama. It is now being sold.

Aurora Innovations has purchased Uber’s self-driving division, and it seems to be a move that will benefit both parties. Aurora was founded by the former head engineer of Google’s self-driving car project, and it is continuing to pursue autonomous vehicle goals. On the other hand, Uber has had a perilous journey trying to get its autonomous technology on the road.

Uber had intended to replace its drivers with autonomous vehicles, but the company quickly ran into trouble. The company was sued by Google off-shoot Waymo for reportedly stealing trade secrets. Eventually, the issue between the two parties was settled by Uber’s engineer Anthony Levandowski, but this resolution was short-lived. The highly-regarded engineer has now been sentenced to 18 months in jail. On top of the legal issues, the company was also part of more grim events.

Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed by a self-driving Uber vehicle in March 2018, and this resulted in an investigation of government regulation of autonomous cars as well as continued debate about the responsibility of drivers. In the wake of this incident, Uber moved away from the forefront of self-driving vehicles.

Given the turbulent history of Uber’s autonomous division, it may seem odd that Aurora Innovations wants to buy the company. However, the companies both operated in the self-driving space and it appears that the vehicles of Aurora Innovations are now intended to operate on Uber’s self-hailing platform.

The experience of the team at Aurora Innovation and the onboarding of the ‘majority’ of Uber’s division could be a winning formula. With that said, it seems that there is still plenty of work to do by Aurora Innovations before the autonomous vehicles become trusted and commonplace.