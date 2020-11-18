UK Announces Ban On All Petrol And Diesel Cars From 2030
New petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030, while hybrids like the Toyota Prius will be banned from 2035, as part of renewable initiatives.
Electric cars still make up a relatively small fraction of the UK vehicle market, with petrol and diesel cars being primarily used and purchased. However, in an attempt to push a green industrial revolution, the UK government has brought zero-emission plans forward that will see the end of the production of diesel, petrol and even hybrid cars.
The result of the zero-emission legislation is a ban on newly-produced petrol or diesel cars in 2030, and hybrid cars will also stop production in 2035. The action has been met with a mixed response, as it may not account for the limit of cars that meet the requirement, despite helping reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles.
At the moment, the only cars that would be producible in 2035 are the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf, as well as the limited hydrogen-powered cars. Despite this clear issue in terms of choice, the government appears to be confident in its decision. This move brings forward initial plans to introduce this measure in 2040 that were announced in 2017, and leaves some hybrid-powered cars in an interesting position, as it is unclear exactly when they will be discontinued.
Announcing the change, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, I haven’t lost sight of our ambitious plans to level up across the country. My Ten Point Plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050.
Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future.
This change to the deadline will be troublesome for car manufacturers, but it may also provide new avenues for British businesses to explore. After all, with a limited amount of vehicles meeting the requirements available and the majority being costly, there will be a gap in the market for new EV vehicles.
