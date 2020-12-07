UK’s First All-Electric Car Charging Forecourt Just Opened

Gridserve

The prospect of electric cars becoming commonplace is one step closer, with the UK unveiling its first all-electric car charging forecourt, which is hoped to be the first of more than one hundred.

The opening of Gridserve’s all-electric forecourt comes shortly after the UK government announced plans to stop the production of petrol cars by 2030, and establishments like this could be essential in making the move to electric cars viable.

Advert 10

The forecourt not only swaps petrol pumps for charging stations, but also offers some comforts for the road. In this sense, Gridserve charging stations won’t be too different from traditional forecourts.

The new forecourt in Braintree, Essex, will charge electric vehicles using 100% renewable energy. The power stations will deliver 350kW of charging, which can equate to 200 miles of driving after just 20 minutes of charging. Fortunately, while electric vehicle owners wait, they can use shops such as WH Smith, Boots and Costa Coffee. On top of that, the station also has super-fast WiFi.

It seems that the technology that features in the first Gridserve forecourt is built for an exciting future, and transport minister Rachel Maclean echoed this sentiment:

Advert 10

As we accelerate towards cleaner and greener transport, I’m delighted to see the future of service stations being brought to life with the opening of the UK’s first all-electric forecourt.

ev charging Gridserve

With plans for more than one hundred similar sites to be developed in the next five years, it seems that driving electric cars will become more convenient. These kinds of stations will undoubtedly help cut emissions and may increase interest in electric cars yet again.