United States Must Spend $2.5 Trillion To Reach Emission Goals By 2030

US Must Spend $2.5 Trillion To Reach Emission Goals By 2030

As previously established deadlines draw closer, the drive towards zero-emissions goals is gathering pace. The United States is now facing a significant investment to reach its 2030 targets, but researchers believe they can still be achieved.

President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his desire to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. However, it is evident that there will be a cost in achieving this change. It has been calculated that it’ll cost the US $2.5 trillion over the next decade to get the country on the right path for a zero-carbon emission future.

Despite this, some analysts believe that the cost is not too dire when wise investments and future gains are considered.

American flag Pixabay

In the first major assessment of the environmental situation since the election, Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor at Princeton, has stated:

It requires spending less on a historical basis. We just have to spend it on the right things.

In terms of spending, the significant number required is actually less than historical investments in non-renewable fuel. The ability to source renewable energy could also benefit the average consumer significantly. This is because oil costs fluctuate significantly and mean that consumers have varying electricity and vehicle bills, but using renewable energy could stabilise the cost.

While there are clear benefits, and the amount needed to be spent is actually cheaper than in more popular energy sectors, there are immediate negatives to the investment. Primarily, the loss of jobs in traditional energy sectors. With that said, it is worth noting that the spending on renewable energies would eventually create more jobs in many fields.

PA Images

According to Bloomberg, in order to reach targets for emissions in 2030 the US would need to begin: quadrupling wind and solar capacity in the U.S. to 600 gigawatts, enough to supply about half of the country’s electricity; boosting power transmission capacity by 60%; doubling the share of residential heating supplied by heat pumps and tripling the share in commercial buildings; and putting 50 million electric cars on the road and building at least 3 million charging stations.

There have already been steps towards the endeavours with the most powerful wind turbines being used in the US and several renewable energy projects. Despite these steps, it is clear that the government needs to play a greater role in investing in these energy sources if it wants to reach its goals and protect citizens from climate change-based disasters.