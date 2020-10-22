US Activists Are Building Facial Recognition Tools To Identify Police That Have IDs Hidden PA

This year has seen clashes between the police and activists, and facial recognition technology has been used by both sides.

In September, a piece of legislation was passed in Portland, Oregon, that banned the use of facial recognition software by the police, companies and public groups. However, individuals were exempt from this ruling and as a result, a protestor is using the technology to hold officers accountable.

Advert

Christopher Howell is a self-taught programmer and a long-time activist, and told The New York Times that using facial recognition technology to hold police accountable was a ‘you know, kind of a ‘shower thought’. The individual practice that was inspired by acts of violence has now expanded, and Howell has used TensorFlow to gather thousands of images of Portland police officers.

Howell can currently recognise about 20% of the Portland police force and has used social media to help match images to officers. However, Howell is concerned that this information cannot be shared publicly after the new legislation was passed.

Paolo Cirio on face recognition Paolo Cirio / New York Times

These kinds of practices have had positive outcomes previously, and face recognition software like OpenOversight has helped find a police officer who struck protestors with a baton.

Advert

Across the world, this technology is being adopted to keep law enforcement accountable and to protest the technology itself. Paolo Cirio had his work – which showcased the faces of French officers – removed after he showcased photos in an attempt to get the technology banned. With this in mind, it is clear that there is a conflict between how governing bodies feel the technology should be used and how the public interprets best practice.

Many seem to be attempting to use the technology for good reason, however, with recent conflicts, the idea of any kind of facial recognition technology may be squashed in the future.