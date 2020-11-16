US Air Force Built The World’s Fastest Fighter Jet, But It Never Made It To Battle

US Air Force Blackbird Plane US Air Force

The SR-71 Blackbird is one of the most famous planes ever created, and 50 years after it first took to the skies, the stealth surveillance jet remains the fastest aircraft ever built.

The CIA’s spy plane was a truly historic achievement for aerospace technology, but it wasn’t the only revolutionary aircraft of its time. It’s a little-known fact that the SR-71 actually had a sibling, the YF-12. Developed a few years ahead of the SR-71 in the mid-1960s, the YF-12 was a high-speed interceptor capable of hunting down and firing air-to-air missiles at Soviet fighter jets.

It was the most advanced fighter jet the US Air Force had ever made, but, the world’s fastest interceptor never saw a single fight.

NASA / US Air Force

Today, we remember the Blackbird as America’s revolutionary Cold War aircraft, but ironically, at the time the YF-12 was better known to the public. The project was announced by President Lyndon B. Johnson as a cover for another top-secret black project. By revealing the YF-12, the government was able to disguise the fact that it was also working on the A-12, the reconnaissance aircraft from which the SR-71 was eventually born.

The first YF-12 prototypes took to the skies in 1963. Designed to be capable of Mach-3 speeds, by 1965 the aircraft had broken air-speed and altitude records, reaching over 2,070mph, and over 80,000ft in tests. It also came loaded with AIM-47 guided missiles, which at the time were some of the most accurate weapons ever produced, able to engage targets up to 100 miles out at Mach4 speeds. The US Air Force like what they saw, and placed on order for 93 F-12B aircraft – a later version of the YF-12 – that same year.

NASA / USAF

Yet despite the excitement surrounding the aircraft, the three prototype Y-12As remain the only units ever built. The spiralling costs of the Vietnam War meant production of the jet was put on hold, and by January 1968, the program was cancelled for good.

Although the YF-12 never saw any real action, the aircraft left behind an important legacy. As well as serving as the basis for the development of the SR-71 Blackbird, the prototype aircraft were used by NASA to conduct research into supersonic flight, while the AIM-47 missiles would go on to inspire the Phoenix missiles later carried by the legendary F-14 Tomcat.

The development of America’s new high-speed aircraft arguably masked the true danger that came to characterise the Cold War. With both the US and the Soviet Union debuting ICBMs in 1959, the two sides were no longer focused on stealth bombers entering their airspace, but instead fearing the ever-present threat of mutually assured destruction.

