US Government Has Its Emails Hacked By Foreign Nation PA/Pixabay

Hackers have been looking into the US Treasury and Commerce department’s emails, and it is feared that a foreign nation has been able to gain access to other departments as well.

Hackers from a foreign country have reportedly accessed the emails, and while no country has been confirmed to have violated the security of the US, many suspect Russia to be involved.

Advert 10

There are now fears that the hacks could go much deeper in other departments of the government, and it will be one of the first challenges that President-elect Joe Biden will face in office.

US Government Has Its Emails Hacked By Foreign Nation Pixabay

The hack led to a National Security Council meeting at the White House on Saturday, December 12, although not much has been revealed to the public. To shed light on what has happened, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI have been called in to investigate. While the investigation is underway, Reuters has reported that people close to the investigation believe Russia is behind the attack.

The Russian Embassy has responded with a statement on Facebook, which denies the claims:

Advert 10

We declare responsibly: malicious activities in the information space contradicts the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests and our understanding of interstate relations. Russia does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain. What is more, the Russian Federation actively promotes bilateral and multilateral cyber security agreements.

Whoever managed to hack the US Government seemingly did so through updates released by IT company SolarWinds. It seems that the supply chain attack managed to go undetected as the software update was installed, and because of this, there may now be issues in numerous areas of government.

Biden PA Images

Reuters spoke to someone familiar with the matter, who is unnamed, who described the current situation the government is facing:

Advert 10

This is a much bigger story than one single agency, this is a huge cyber espionage campaign targeting the U.S. government and its interests.

Going forward, finding the country responsible will be of paramount importance as it is unclear exactly how much information has been extracted and may continue to be leaked. Secondly, the government will be looking to update its cybersecurity, as attacks like this become more damaging because of the online nature of the majority of work.

However the US government handles this attack, it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. Equally, business’ who use SolarWinds apps may want to double-check their own security systems.