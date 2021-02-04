unilad
Advert

US Navy Has ‘UFO Patents’ It Says Will ‘Engineer the Fabric of Reality’

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Feb 2021 09:52
US Navy Has 'UFO Patents' It Says Will ‘Engineer the Fabric of Reality’US Navy Has 'UFO Patents' It Says Will ‘Engineer the Fabric of Reality’PA Images/20th Century Television

The US Navy has mysterious ‘UFO patents’ said to be capable of ‘engineering the fabric of reality at the most fundamental level’.

Over the past year, federal authorities have been relatively forthcoming with UFO data, sharing three declassified videos and thousands of other documents, readily available to download by anyone across the world.

Advert

Deep in its archives, the Navy has a history of bizarre blueprints and creations akin to the creations of a sci-fi film. These have been dubbed the ‘UFO patents’, all coming from the elusive Dr. Salvatore Cezar Pais.

US NavyUS NavyPA Images

Pais has known connections to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAVAIR/NAWCAD) and the Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), the latter of which is dedicated to ‘providing credible and affordable strategic solutions to the warfighter’, according to The War Zone.

A quick browse through patents credited to Pais reveals some wacky items, including but not limited to a laser-augmented turbojet propulsion system, an inertial mass reduction device, and a piezoelectricity-induced high temperature superconductor.

Advert

In other documents, there’s also mention of a ‘spacetime modification weapon’, which would make a hydrogen bomb ‘seem like a firecracker’.

UFO PatentsUFO PatentsNorthrop Grumman Corporation

Each of his inventions revolve around ‘the Pais Effect’, described in publications as the ‘controlled motion of electrically charged matter (from solid to plasma) via accelerated spin and/or accelerated vibration under rapid (yet smooth) acceleration-deceleration-acceleration transients’.

Most fascinating is the ‘hybrid aerospace-underwater craft’, which could theoretically ‘function as a submersible craft capable of extreme underwater speeds (lack of water-skin friction) and enhanced aerial/underwater stealth capabilities’.

Advert
Thunderbird 2Thunderbird 2ITC Entertainment

Pais is said to have ‘expertise in electrooptics and emerging quantum technologies, particularly the laser power generation arena, and high-energy electromagnetic field generation, besides condensed matter physics, such as the emerging breakthrough field of room temperature superconductivity, as related to advanced field propulsion’.

While he’s often faced resistance from the US Navy, Pais’s work has resulted in experimental demonstrations. Some of his tech has even been described as ‘operable’, with NAWCAD once saying it could lead to ‘national energy dominance’.

Advert

However, other experts have aired scepticism, criticising the inventor’s reliance on confounding jargon and theories that defy ‘basic and accepted’ physics. One professor even compared his logic to that of The Force in Star Wars.

But Pais is his own biggest believer. In an email to The War Zone, he wrote that his work being published in ‘such a prestigious journal as IEEE TPS, should speak volumes as to its importance and credibility – and should eliminate (or at least alleviate) all misconceptions you (or any other person) may have in regard to the veracity (or possibility) of my advanced physics concepts’.

Despite the vast majority of ‘subject matter experts’ having doubts, Pais added, ‘My work shall be proven correct one fine day.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him
News

Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse After Courts Can’t Find Him

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations
News

Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics
Celebrity

The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Technology, Now, Tech, UFOs, US, us navy

Credits

The War Zone and 1 other

  1. The War Zone

    Emails Show Navy's 'UFO' Patents Went Through Significant Internal Review, Resulted In A Demo

  2. Google Patents

    Salvatore Pais

 