unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

US Police Force To Start Tapping Into Ring Doorbell Cameras

by : Daniel Richardson on : 04 Nov 2020 17:42
US Police Force To Start Tapping Into Ring Doorbell CamerasUS Police Force To Start Tapping Into Ring Doorbell CamerasRing/PA

Police in Jackson, Mississippi, are piloting a programme that allows them to tap into the cameras of Ring doorbells when investigating crimes.

A 45-day trial that uses the video function of Amazon’s Ring doorbells as security footage for law enforcement has begun in the city. If the trial proves to be a success, the public will be able to volunteer their cameras to be used by authorities in the future.

Advert

The trial, which uses five city-owned and five private cameras, is taking place in an attempt to expand the surveillance of police without installing a series of new cameras.

two police officerstwo police officersPixabay

If a crime is reported in an area close to a Ring doorbell, the police can access the cameras and track the criminals through a Real-Time Crime Center, Cyber Security News reports. The positive of this ability is outlined by Mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who claims the technology will ‘save [us] from having to buy a camera for every place across the city.’

However, there are serious concerns about how this technology would impact the privacy of citizens. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), who aim to protect civil liberties against the digital world, has raised its concerns.

Advert
police to use doorbellspolice to use doorbellsRing

In a statement, the EFF wrote:

The footage from your front door includes you coming and going from your house, your neighbors taking out the trash, and the dog walkers and delivery people who do their jobs in your street.

In Jackson, this footage can now be live-streamed directly onto a dozen monitors scrutinised by police around the clock. Even if you refuse to allow your footage to be used that way, your neighbor’s camera pointed at your house may still be transmitted directly to the police.

Understandably, people may want protection from being constantly filmed and, surprisingly, this trial has gone ahead seeing as police in the state were banned from using facial recognition software in August. It is also worth noting that Ring has disassociated itself with the trial, and stressed that they are not involved with the practice that is being used with their technology.

Advert

It would be surprising if this trial gains the support of the public, but if it does offer significant results it may be extended or rolled out further.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, mississippi, Now, Tech

Credits

Cyber Security News and 1 other

  1. Cyber Security News

    Police to Livestream Ring Camera Footage of Mississippi Residents

  2. EFF

    Police Will Pilot a Program to Live-Stream Amazon Ring Cameras

 