US Police Force To Start Tapping Into Ring Doorbell Cameras
Police in Jackson, Mississippi, are piloting a programme that allows them to tap into the cameras of Ring doorbells when investigating crimes.
A 45-day trial that uses the video function of Amazon’s Ring doorbells as security footage for law enforcement has begun in the city. If the trial proves to be a success, the public will be able to volunteer their cameras to be used by authorities in the future.
The trial, which uses five city-owned and five private cameras, is taking place in an attempt to expand the surveillance of police without installing a series of new cameras.
If a crime is reported in an area close to a Ring doorbell, the police can access the cameras and track the criminals through a Real-Time Crime Center, Cyber Security News reports. The positive of this ability is outlined by Mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who claims the technology will ‘save [us] from having to buy a camera for every place across the city.’
However, there are serious concerns about how this technology would impact the privacy of citizens. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), who aim to protect civil liberties against the digital world, has raised its concerns.
In a statement, the EFF wrote:
The footage from your front door includes you coming and going from your house, your neighbors taking out the trash, and the dog walkers and delivery people who do their jobs in your street.
In Jackson, this footage can now be live-streamed directly onto a dozen monitors scrutinised by police around the clock. Even if you refuse to allow your footage to be used that way, your neighbor’s camera pointed at your house may still be transmitted directly to the police.
Understandably, people may want protection from being constantly filmed and, surprisingly, this trial has gone ahead seeing as police in the state were banned from using facial recognition software in August. It is also worth noting that Ring has disassociated itself with the trial, and stressed that they are not involved with the practice that is being used with their technology.
It would be surprising if this trial gains the support of the public, but if it does offer significant results it may be extended or rolled out further.
