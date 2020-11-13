Video Shows First iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown

iPhone 12 Pro Max kaputt EN/YouTube

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was released today, and naturally, consumers have been keen to see the top-of-the-line product. However, some have been keener to see the product than others, and a video has already illustrated what hardware lies beneath the screen.

German electronics repair company Kaputt.de have popped open the iPhone 12 Pro Max to reveal the technology powering a phone that lives up to its billing. As many would expect, the phone is difficult to open up fully, but once this is done, the video illustrates the inner workings of the device. Beneath the 6.7-inch device is a relatively minimalist collection of hardware.

Check out the teardown video below:

As would be anticipated, the lithium‑ion battery takes up the majority of the space in the phone, but interestingly the battery is actually smaller than that within the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new phone has a battery capacity of 3,687 mAh, which is around 10% less than the previous iteration. The video also illustrates the 12MP camera alongside additional lenses.

The video highlights all the specific components, and while they are impressive, they are likely best left untampered with. After all, taking the phone apart will end your warranty. With that said, for those who are curious about the inner workings of the system, this video illustrates how separate components work together to create the highly-anticipated phone.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will undoubtedly be a hit with consumers, and this video illustrates the parts that make the phone a success – even if it does make viewers worry about reassembling the device.