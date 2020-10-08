Video Shows Just How Much Fuel Space Rockets Use During Launch HazeGreyArt/YouTube

What’s cooler than a space rocket? A transparent space rocket, obviously.

No, it’s not Elon Musk’s latest bonkers idea, but this incredible animation shows us what it might look like, visualising exactly what goes on underneath all that metal during lift-off.

The video shows side-by-side launches of four famous rockets: the Saturn V rocket used for the Apollo 11 mission to carry Neil Armstrong to the Moon; the Space Shuttle; SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy; and the yet-to-be-seen Space Launch System that NASA hopes will one day carry astronauts all the way to Mars.

So if you’ve ever wondered how a SpaceX rocket would compare to Apollo 11, here’s your answer.

YouTuber HazeGrayArt created the video to demonstrate just how much fuel is burned by each rocket during take-off, and follows the four rockets through the various stages of their launches, from lift-off through to the final engine separation.

The video uses a colour code to represent the various types of fuel used by each rocket, and shows the speed at which the fuel tanks are emptied as they soar off into space.

There’s also some cool audio to truly immerse viewers in the experience, with radio communications from launch control and the cockpits of each rocket layered over different phases of the launch.

Feb 6, 2018; Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA; SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at 3:45pm. Mandatory… PA Images

And while the video doesn’t tell us exactly how much fuel each rocket gets through, according to Universe Today it’s the Saturn V that takes the win, using a total of 2,076,545kg per mission. Not bad for something built more than 50 years ago.

By comparison, the Space Shuttle, which used a combination of liquid fuel and solid rocket boosters, got through an average of 1,735,601kg.

HazeGreyArt/YouTube

The Falcon Heavy, which is the rocket currently flying on SpaceX and some NASA missions, uses 411,000kg of a combination of fuels.

And in an easter egg for SpaceX fans, if you look closely at the video, you’ll be able to spot a red Tesla Roadster on top of the payload.

Transparent rockets sadly won’t be taking off in real life any time soon, but this video shows that they would look pretty cool if they did.