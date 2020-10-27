New Video Shows What's Inside New PS5 Controller Austin Evans/YouTube

Unboxing season is well and truly upon us, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles landing on the doorsteps of gaming reviewers and tech YouTubers across the world.

The reviews aren’t in just yet, but fans are getting a first look at the consoles and their accessories. And in a new teardown video, one YouTuber has already taken a deep-dive into the new PS5 DualSense Controller.

California-based YouTuber Austin Evans has broken down the new controller for his 4.72 million subscribers, getting to grips with what the DualSense has to offer. Evans runs through the list of features found in the controller, which include haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and an ergonomic design offering ‘signature comfort’ for gamers.

As Sony is yet to publish an in-depth teardown of the controller, Evans decided to take matters into his own hands. After prising open the controller’s panels – and breaking the case in the process – the YouTuber was able to get down and dirty with the DualSense’s various mechanisms.

Inside, Evans finds the controller possesses a 1,560mA battery and not one, but two microphones inside the casing. The microphones sit at the front and the back of the controller, with a powerful speaker located underneath the touchpad.

Sony says that the console is designed to offer players a new level of immersion, with the haptic feedback able to replicate everything from pulling the trigger on a gun, to driving down a muddy road.

Discussing the performance of haptic feedback in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Creative Director Marcus Smith explained:

As you pull the trigger, you’ll fire from one barrel, and you can feel resistance around halfway down the trigger. Need a bigger blast? Pull the trigger through that resistance point and you’ll fire both barrels at the same time,

The teardown shows rumble motors positioned inside the handles of the DualSense controller, and below the triggers are what appear to be the much-anticipated adaptive trigger mechanisms, which Sony says are able to cushion or determine the level of resistance the player will feel when firing shots in a game.

Playstation / Sony

Interestingly, Evans was able to connect the controller to Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service on his Google Pixel 5. The controller is supposedly only compatible with the PS5, so it would be a bit of a surprise if gamers found they could connect to other devices.

Unfortunately, this is just an unboxing video, so Evans wasn’t actually able to try the controller’s features out for real. He can confirm one thing, though: the DualSense controller is grey, not white.

The PS5 will first release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the first reviews of the console, which are expected to land next week.