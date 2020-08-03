Virgin Galactic And Rolls-Royce Teaming Up For 2,300 Mph Supersonic Jet

We are excited to complete the Mission Concept Review and unveil this initial design concept of a high speed aircraft, which we envision as blending safe and reliable commercial travel with an unrivalled customer experience.

We are pleased to collaborate with the innovative team at Rolls-Royce as we strive to develop sustainable, cutting-edge propulsion systems for the aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with the FAA to ensure our designs can make a practical impact from the start.

We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high speed travel.