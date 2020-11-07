unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Virgin Galactic Launching Its First Manned Flight Into Space From New Mexico This Month

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Nov 2020 12:43
Virgin Galactic Launching Its First Manned Flight Into Space From New Mexico This MonthVirgin Galactic Launching Its First Manned Flight Into Space From New Mexico This MonthVirgin Atlantic/PA Images

Virgin Galactic has announced plans to launch its first manned test flight into space from New Mexico this month.

After conducting two previous test spaceflights from Mojave, California, the company moved in to its facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico, where it plans to launch its VSS Unity space plane between November 19 and November 23.

Advert

Following the successful test flights, the planned mission will mark Unity’s first trip to space since February 2019, as well as the first flight from Spaceport America.

The spaceport is set to act as a hub for Virgin Galactic’s trips to space, through which passengers will be able to travel beyond Earth. Members of the public will be able to buy tickets for the epic journey, offering ‘everyone the opportunity to become private astronauts and experience the wonder of space for themselves’.

According to Space.com, passengers on the craft will experience the lack of gravity with a few minutes of weightlessness, while also subverting that flat-Earther theory with sights of the curvature of Earth. The craft will then return to Earth for a runway landing.

Advert

Michael Colglazier, chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic, commented on the launch in a statement this week, explaining the company had made ‘good progress’ in the last few months.

He said Virgin Galactic moved towards ‘completing the final steps to prepare for VSS Unity’s first rocket powered test flight from Spaceport America this November’, adding, ‘This will be the first-ever human spaceflight conducted from New Mexico.’

Colglazier continued:

Advert

During my first three months at the company, I have been continually impressed with the team and the tremendous work that has gone into making the dream of commercial spaceflight a reality.

Unity is the latest SpaceShipTwo space plane, and is designed to be carried into the air beneath a special carrier jet before being released at high altitude, at which point a rocket engine will kick in.

Richard Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, wants to be the first ‘space billionaire’ to travel to space in this capacity, CNN reports.

Advert

Branson, who turned 70 this year, is set to take flight in the Virgin Galactic craft in the first quarter of 2021 following more test flights. The company is aiming to get a seal of approval from the Federal Aviation Administration; a recognition that will certify SpaceShipTwo for commercial operation.

Around 600 people have already bought a ticket for Virgin Galactic’s commercial space trip, with some paying as much as $250,000. Colglazier said tickets are set to go on sale again after Branson’s flight next year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election
News

US Election 2020: Donald Trump Just Refused To Accept Joe Biden Has Won The Election

Michigan Couple Finally Welcome Daughter After Having 14 Boys In A Row
Life

Michigan Couple Finally Welcome Daughter After Having 14 Boys In A Row

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign
Celebrity

Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again
News

US Election 2020: TV Networks Cut Trump’s Speech For Falsely Claiming Victory Again

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Science, Now, Space

Credits

Space.com and 2 others

  1. Space.com

    Virgin Galactic planning to launch suborbital test flight this month

  2. CNN

    Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson wants to be the first 'space billionaire' to actually travel to space

  3. Virgin Galactic

    VIRGIN GALACTIC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

 