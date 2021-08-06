Virgin Galactic Reveal How Much A Flight To Space Will Cost Under New Plan

PA

You’ll need deep pockets to touch the stars under Virgin Galactic’s eye-watering new prices.

It’s been less than a month since Sir Richard Branson embarked on a voyage to the edge of space – albeit 53 miles above sea level, nine miles below the recognised limit of space, known as the Kármán line. ‘I dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but nothing can prepare you for the view from space,’ he said.

Space tourism appears to be on a fast track, with Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk leading the new billionaire space race – there’ll be an Applebee’s on the moon in no time.

Hopping on a jet and embarking into outer space is a dream millions around the world share, whether it’s being awestruck by the early Apollo missions or feeling inspired by the countless sci-fi expeditions beyond the atmosphere, to the moon and beyond (hopefully not Sunshine, though).

Following Virgin Galactic’s successful fully-crewed test flight, ticket prices for mere mortals have doubled from between $200,000-250,000 all the way to $450,000. This also comes after 600 people booked seats on Virgin’s spacecraft under the earlier prices.

‘We are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today. As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,’ CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement, Yahoo News reports.

Ticket sales will open to the company’s large list of ‘early hand-raisers’ before opening to the general public, who can definitely afford to spend nearly half a million dollars on being weightless for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic’s next test flight is due to take place in September with members of the Italian Air Force, followed by another test before commercial flights roll out in 2022, Colglazier said. Just like other forms of transport, you’ll be able to buy a single seat or multi-seat deals for couples and families. If you’re really wanting to splash the cash, you can buy out a full flight.

The price increase likely comes as a result of the recent earnings call, with the space arm of Virgin reporting losses of $94 million in the second quarter on ‘soaring costs for overhead and sales’ and revenue of $571,000.

If you don’t want to re-mortgage your home to go to space, Omaze is offering up two seats on a future Virgin Galactic flight, with no donation or payment required to enter the sweepstakes. To find out more, click here.