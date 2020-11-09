Virgin Hyperloop Hosts First Human Ride On New 100mph Transport System Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop has successfully transported human passengers for the first time, bringing the plan for an ultra-high speed public transport utopia first dreamed up by Elon Musk a step closer to reality.

The company achieved the feat over the weekend, carrying two passengers on a whirlwind trip along the company’s DevLoop test track outside Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Verge reports that the Pegasus pod accelerated to 100mph down the track, before slowing to a stop. According to Virgin Hyperloop, the company has done some 400 runs down the 500m track, but carrying passengers marks a momentous new milestone.

Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop, said:

No one has done anything close to what we’re talking about right now, This is a full scale, working hyperloop that is not just going to run in a vacuum environment, but is going to have a person in it. No one has come close to doing it

The Pegasus pod is essentially a scaled-down version of what the final system could look like. The company says the full-size pods could eventually hold up to 23 passengers.

Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop was founded in 2014, a year after Musk laid out the idea of a hyperloop system in detail in his famous ‘alpha paper‘. Musk’s paper envisioned an airless tube system, either underground or elevated on pylons, that could theoretically transport passengers at speeds of up to 760mph.

The company, which was initially called Hyperloop Technologies, then Hyperloop One, was acquired by Virgin in 2017. Back then, the project was valued at around $700 million, although it’s probably safe to say that figure has only increased as the technology has edged closer and closer to reality.

Virgin Hyperloop’s test system has so far maxed out at 240mph, some way off theoretical top speed of 760mph. According to CTO and co-founder Josh Giegel, the track is too short to reach those dizzying heights, but if they extend the track the company says the pod could eventually get up to around 670mph.

Virgin Hyperloop

The hyperloop system uses magnetic levitation – the same tech as bullet trains – to reach its speeds, however Giegel, who was one of the passengers for Sunday’s test, says the rate of acceleration feels more similar to a plane taking off.

The groundbreaking test comes exactly a month after the company announced they has gained regulatory approval to build a $500 million ‘certification center’ to test the loop system in West Virginia. Richard Branson said the move to a bigger test centre brought the company ‘one step closer to making hyperloop travel a reality for people everywhere’.

At the moment, no government or city authority has taken the gamble of signing up for a hyperloop system, and there’s a good reason why. Development of a fully working system would likely cost between $9 billion and $13 billion, so its fair enough that people are waiting for concrete proof that a full-scale system works.

