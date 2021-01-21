Volkswagen Boss Herbert Diess Trolls Elon Musk After Joining Twitter

elon and VW HerbertDeiss/Twitter/PA

There are few business owners with the Twitter presence of Elon Musk, and the boss of Volkswagen has now made note of the practices of Musk in his first every tweet.

Volkswagen Group Chairman of the Board of Management Herbert Diess joined Twitter yesterday, January 20. While many would expect a product update or a carefully crafted and formal statement, Diess actually used his first tweet to troll Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla and Volkswagen compete in the electric vehicle market, particularly in the EU, and it seems that there is a friendly rivalry between the two bosses.

Check out Herbert Diess’ first tweet below:

Diess has been quick to make a joke about taking up space in the EV market, and this will likely just be some friendly competition rather than a serious commitment to dent the market share of Tesla. Furthermore, the tweet is probably a calculated way to draw attention to his new Twitter account.

Musk frequently responds to the questions of Tesla consumers on Twitter and as a result, he has gained an impressive 42.6 million followers. This engagement from Diess will likely draw in interest from those who follow Musk and are interested in the growing EV market, which Volkswagen is an increasing part of.

While many would feel that Tesla is a frontrunner in electric vehicle production, Volkswagen could benefit from its European focus. Several EU countries have a focus on reducing pollution, and electric vehicles are a key part in that. Given that Volkswagen has managed to be one of the most popular providers – despite previous issues with emissions – it appears that the company can secure a sizable consumer base.

Elon Musk PA Images

Musk has yet to respond to the tweet, but given that the owner of Tesla is pretty active on the platform, it probably won’t be too long before there is a witty response. Many will be interested to see if plans for electric vehicles are now discussed more openly through social media, rather than official press statements. If social media is the primary vehicle for insight into plans, then there may be more light jokes between heads of companies in the future.

Diess has a long way to go to amass the following of Musk, but it seems that the head of the Volkswagen Group is set to be an interesting addition to Twitter.