Volvo Drops Its Cars 98ft to Help Swedish Rescue Teams Train REC Anything/YouTube

Dropping a Volvo XC40 from 98ft may seem a bit of a waste, but it’s being done to help Swedish rescue teams improve their techniques and tools for real-life incidents.

In order to better train emergency rescue services, Volvo is donating its cars to be dropped and taken apart. The exercise is designed to help rescue workers train, and the cars of Volo are extremely helpful. Typically, rescue services train with scrapped cars but this means the car may already have existing damage, will not have modern safety features, or may even break easier than a newer vehicle.

Advert 10

Check out what happens when a Volvo XC40 drops from 30m:

Volvo has donated its vehicles for some time and the reasoning is simple. Håkan Gustafson, a senior investigator in the Volvo Cars Traffic Accident Research Team explained why:

That is because we have the same goal: to have safer roads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severe accidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there are methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen.

Advert 10

The vehicle is suspended 98ft in the air by a crane before it is dropped. This prepares teams for extreme scenarios and vehicle damage.

volvo crash REC Anything/YouTube

While Volvo has long donated cars, this is the first time a crane has been implemented to challenge the rescue services. The initial results are positive, and the teams have measured the best tools and methods for tackling difficult scenarios.

Going forward it seems that this method will be used again and the results will be shared nationwide to improve the service provided by rescue teams.

Advert 10