Volvo’s Entire Car Lineup Will Be Fully Electric By 2030

PA Images

Volvo has pledged to make its entire car lineup fully electric by 2030.

The latest move by the car manufacturer echoes the growing calls for environmentally-friendly transport amid carbon-neutral efforts all across the world.

In addition to Volvo, Ford has also promised to go fully electric by 2030, as well as Jaguar Land Rover aiming to be fully electric by 2025, with its full lineup being launched five years later. Bentley, owned by Volkswagen in Germany, earlier said it will be totally electric by the end of the decade.

PA Images

As reported by Reuters, Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson said, ‘I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine. We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.’

As well as its 2030 goal, Volvo, owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is hoping to see 50% of its global sales coming from electric vehicles by 2025, with the other half indebted to hybrid models.

One concern is the impact on jobs; with electric cars requiring less assembly than your standard petrol models, there are fears auto employment could take a hit.

PA Images

Samuelsson said the shift to electric will mostly affect engine plants and auto suppliers, adding, ‘Those are a lot of jobs of course. But overall I don’t think there will be a big difference.’

Over the coming years, expect to see a host of new electric cars from Volvo, which will be limited to online sales rather than showrooms. On Tuesday, March 2, the company will unveil its all-electric C40 model, the second of its kind to come from the manufacturer.

