Voxan Wattman Earns Fastest Electric Motorcycle Title With 254mph Top Speed
It’s got the powertrain of a Formula E car and looks like a Star Wars landspeeder, but the Voxan Wattman has set a huge 11 world records on its way to becoming the fastest electric motorcycle in the world.
The Wattman, built by Monaco-based motorcycle company Voxan and powered by Mercedes EQ technology, was driven by two-time Superbike World Champion Max Biaggi, who achieved a record outright top speed of 254mph during a three-day event at Chateauroux airfield in France.
Between October 30 and November the Voxan team attempted a total of 12 world records, tumbling all but one. The record top speed was set during the Voxan Wattman’s successful run at the prestigious fastest ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kilos’ title.
The average speed of the Wattman was clocked at 228.05mph, taken from two runs measured from a flying start over 1 mile in opposite directions. More than enough to smash the previous benchmark set by Ryuji Tsuruta on his Mobitec EV-02A, which completed the runs with an average speed of 204mph.
228mph is impressive enough, but Voxan thinks its bike can go even faster. The company says that they conducted the runs on a relatively short track, and believes with a longer runway, the Wattman could reasonably expect to average as fast as 249mph.
The record-breaking speed was achieved with a streamlined fairing – a shell designed to reduce drag on motorcycles – in place. It had already broken same the record in the ‘non-streamlined electric motorcycle’ class, recording an average speed of 231mph over two runs, with a top speed of 231mph.
Nine other records were broken by the Wattman, set from a combination of flying and standing starts over distances ranging from a quarter of a mile (400m) to one mile.
The runs were all completed by Max Biaggi, who on top of his Superbike titles has four MotoGP race wins to his name as well as four consecutive 250cc world championships.
Biaggi said in a statement:
When Gildo Pastor, the President of the Venturi Group, approached me about this project, I was curious, very motivated, and at the same time a little uncertain. Having said that, right after our first meeting, I quickly realised that, like Gildo, his teams were driven by an incredible belief and determination.
These records make me a happy man! I’m proud of the team and delighted to bring these titles back to Monaco.
The record setting weekend was timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Voxan’s parent company, Venturi Group. It also marks 10 years since Voxan first began work on electric motorbike production.
Topics: Technology, Now, world record