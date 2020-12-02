VW Is Closing Its Motorsport Division To Focus On E-Mobility
Volkswagen’s Motorsport division has seen some incredible highs in the rally and motorsport world, but it will be coming to an end. VW has announced that it will be moving away from a sporting focus and look to new frontiers.
VW Motorsport GmbH employs 169 people and has received several accolades over the years. Despite the success of the division, it seems that Volkswagen wants to head in a different direction, and as a result, it will be redistributing the staff into wider groups within the company in the coming months.
Some may have seen this move coming after VW bowed out of the WRC, but there will still be disappointment for motorsport fans.
Dr Frank Welsch from VW’s Motorsport management board explained the decision in a press statement:
The Volkswagen brand is on the way to becoming the leading provider for sustainable e-mobility. To this end, we are pooling our strengths and have decided to terminate the Volkswagen brand’s own motorsport activities.
The motorsport workforce will be integrated in Volkswagen AG. The deep technical expertise of the motorsport employees and the know-how gained from the ID.R project will remain with the company and will help us put further efficient models from the ID. family on the road.
Interestingly, the company is also moving away from electronic motorsports as well and will no longer appear in FE races.
On the back of this announcement, some will be disappointed that the likes of the Polo GTI R5 and the Golf GTI TCR will cease production. However, the parts will still be available for owners and people who want to build the car from scratch.
This is a sad day for VW Motorsport, but let’s hope the new endeavours that the company explores are just as exciting.
