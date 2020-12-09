WAP, Sourdough And Zoom All Topped Google's Trending Searches For 2020 Atlantic Records/Pixabay

It’s that time again. With only a few days left of 2020, end-of-year lists are spreading like wildfire, and now Google has released its own annual round up of its top trending searches in the US.

There are no prizes for guessing what people have been thinking about this year: ‘election results’, ‘coronavirus’ and ‘Zoom’ all led the way as the highest trending topics. All in all, the list is a pretty depressing reminder of just how much 2020 has sucked.

Other top trending topics, including ‘unemployment’ and ‘stimulus checks’ revealed how many Americans are struggling this year, while ‘Australia fires’ and ‘super Tuesday’ just go to show that 2020 was a struggle even before COVID-19 took over the world.

Google says their list isn’t of the most-searched topics, period, but rather of ‘searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2020 as compared to 2019’.

The list includes many of the famous figures who sadly passed away this year, including Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman, as well as celebrities who were in the public’s consciousness for other reasons, such as Tom Hanks (for getting COVID), Tom Brady (for leaving the Patriots) and Kanye West (for being Kanye West).

The list also shows how confusing life has been under lockdown, with Google even creating a separate ‘during coronavirus’ list showing what Americans were concerned about during the pandemic. Trending topics in this category showed that people wanted to know whether they could ‘visit the dentist’, ‘find a job’, ‘get an Uber’, although some people appear to be doing well enough to be wondering if they were still able to ‘buy a house’.

Luckily, there are a few positives to be found in the list, which largely confirmed that we were all watching the same things and taking up the same hobbies during lockdown. By the looks of things, when we weren’t panicking about the state of the world, we all spent most of 2020 making sourdough, watching Tiger King, playing Among Us, and trying in vain to stop our parents from googling what ‘WAP’ means.

Sounds about right.

