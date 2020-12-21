Watch Dogs: Legion’s London Looks As Good As Real Life On PC Using NVIDIA 30-Series Graphics Card

Watch Dogs: Legion’s London Looks As Good As Real Life NVIDIA

Watch Dogs: Legion was already a very pretty game, but the game’s recreation of London has been pushed to new visual heights with an NVIDIA 30-series graphics card. The result is a vision of London that is difficult to differentiate from reality.

The NVIDIA 30-series GPUs have been highly anticipated. The graphics cards are set to deliver visuals that outshine previous generations of graphics cardsa, as well as what consoles have to offer. To prove just how good games can look when using the cards, NVIDIA has shared images of Watch Dogs: Legion using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, on the highest possible setting, alongside real images of London.

It’s hard to believe, but the left images are from reality and the right is from Watch Dogs: Legion:

tube in game NVIDIA/Ubisoft

The amount of detail is immediate when the images of Piccadilly Circus are compared. The only aspect of the image that may disrupt immersion is how much quieter the station is when compared to its usual people traffic. Other images also showcase the similarities between the game’s London and reality, which is furthered by the graphics card.

City view watch dogs NVIDIA/Ubisoft

The cityscape has a slightly different perspective, but the PC version of the game is still delivering a surprising amount of quality as the skyscrapers are recognisable.

NVIDIA offered some insight into how these impressive images have been achieved:

The in-game photography was captured while running the game with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card (with the highest possible graphical settings), demonstrating the capability of NVIDIA’s new 30-series graphics cards to deliver a truly life-like virtual London in Watch Dogs: Legion. The in-game photography also benefited from NVIDIA’s ray tracing technology, which simulates the physical behaviour of light to bring an authentic cinematic-quality to the game. They were further enhanced with NVIDIA’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, which uses artificial intelligence to boost image quality while improving in-game performance.

camden with Nvidia NVIDIA/Ubisoft

The power of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 has been illustrated in these images, and some may be tempted to pick up the GPU on the back of this comparison. However, it is worth noting that they come at a significant cost and have almost sold out completely. With that said, similar comments can be made about the next-generation consoles.

London Eye Watch Dogs NVIDIA/Ubisoft

The incredible likeness between the game and reality will make many double take. The only notable difference is that the weather is much better in Watch Dogs: Legion, but games wouldn’t be much fun if they were completely realistic.