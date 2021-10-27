WhatsApp Will Be Blocked On Millions Of Phones Next Week

Alamy

WhatsApp is set to be blocked on millions of phones as of next week, with a number of iPhones and Android mobiles about to be locked out of forever.

Both Apple and Android users are being urged to update their operating software before the November 1 deadline, to ensure they can continue using the popular chat app.

After this cut-off point, WhatsApp will be blocked on devices that haven’t been updated to a certain level, as they will be unable to continue supporting the software.

It’s understood that the Facebook-owned app will stop functioning on as many as 43 different smartphone models in accordance with changing requirements for both Android and iOS operating systems.

As per WhatsApp’s FAQ page:

WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older on November 1, 2021. Please switch to a supported device or save your chat history before then. WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 10 or newer. For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone.

So, the message is clear: make sure your phone is updated in good time or risk missing out on all the latest goss from the group chat.

In order to keep on keeping up, you’ll need to look in your general settings, where you’ll be able to download and install the all-important upgrade.

Ideally, you should have WiFi enabled while carrying out your update, so as to dodge any potential unwanted costs. Of course, if your phone is a bit too old for such updates, then you could consider biting the bullet and getting a new one if possible.

iPhones that cannot be updated beyond iOS 10 will lose the app, and this now includes the 2011 iPhone 4S. The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 will also be unable to process these new updates.

Meanwhile, Sony users with the Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S will also lose access.