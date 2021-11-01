WhatsApp Will Still Work On Most Phones Despite Changes To App, Here’s How To Check

Alamy

News of changes to WhatsApp left some users fearing they could lose their entire chat histories, but the updates likely won’t affect as many people as some claims imply.

WhatsApp announced a November 1 deadline for the changes to its app earlier this year, explaining that from this date onwards the messaging service would not be supported on older phones.

Advert 10

Lists of the affected devices include both Apple and Android devices such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy SII and Galaxy S3 mini, as well as a number of Huawei, LG and ZTE devices, though it must be stressed that owning one of these devices does not automatically mean you’ll no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

Rather than certain devices being affected, the ability to use WhatsApp appears to rely instead on the operating system being used on the devices. The app’s support page explains it ‘provide[s] support for and recommend[s] using the following devices: Android running OS 4.1 and newer, iPhone running iOS 10 and newer, KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2’.

Though lists of supposedly affected devices include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE, all of those phones are able to use the iOS 10 operating system, meaning they would still be able to support WhatsApp. The same goes for the older Android devices that can support OS 4.1.

Advert 10

If you’re concerned you may be impacted by the changes to WhatsApp, go into the settings on your phone and find the operating system version number. If it is lower than those specified by WhatsApp, and you are not able to update, it’s likely you’ll be affected.

Alamy

If your operating system is higher than those specified, or an appropriate update is available, you should be able to keep chatting as normal.

The Independent has noted the November 1 deadline appears only to apply to Android devices, with WhatsApp noting that older devices will lose services because ‘WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older.’

Advert 10

The support page advised those affected to switch to a ‘supported device’ or save their chat history in order to avoid losing information. If chats have not been backed up or exported, affected users will lose their chats.