WhatsApp Will Stop Running On Millions Of Phones From January 1

WhatsApp is perfect for group chats, but it will be unavailable to users with old phones in the new year.

Whether it’s the old group chat, or the many subsections of friendship groups, many use WhatsApp to keep in touch and share content. Some will need to update their operating system, or even their phone, before the new year to keep using the platform.

iPhone users who are using any software that is older than IOS 9 will no longer be able to use the application. Equally Android users using an operating system older than Android 4.0.3 will face the same problem. Fortunately, the majority of WhatsApp users won’t be impacted by the update.

It will only be the iPhone 4 and older models that will be unable to update and continue running WhatsApp. Similarly, the Android phones impacted will be relatively old. If you have spent recent years using an older model, there is a way to save your chats and content before the update happens.

To keep your chats, you simply need to tap on ‘Group Info’ and then press ‘Export Chat’. This will allow you to save all the media and conversations that are in the group. However, if you have numerous groups that you want to export this may take a little bit of time.

If you want to get back to contributing to chats in the new year, then you will need to take advantage of January sales and upgrade your phone. Fortunately, products like the iPhone 4S are pretty cheap these days.