Which Smart TV Stick Is The Best?

Google / Amazon

These smart TV sticks are the easiest way to turn your standard TV into one that has all the functionalities you could ever need.

Advert

When it comes to opening the door to new content, these devices from Amazon and Google are great ways to expand your viewing without needing to fire up the laptop or install Sky.

One of the best things about the sticks is they remove the need to upgrade to a smart TV if you are on a tight budget. Why spend £££s when you can make a small upgrade?!

Check out our summaries of these incredibly handy devices to see which is best to watch all your favourite movies, TV shows and sports on the go.

Google Chromecast (2018) – £30.00

Advert

BT

Of all the devices that we have picked out, the Chromecast is the cheapest and definitely one of the best for value-for-money. Plugging your Chromecast into the TV’s HDMI port will let you stream your favourite shows and movie with your phone as a remote.

Better yet, you can ask your Google Assistant to play your shows on your TV so you don’t even need to use a remote.

You can watch YouTube videos, binge Netflix shows, catch-up on BBC shows on iPlayer and listen to your favourite Spotify playlists all through your TV.

If you don’t have a Google account, you’ll need to set one up and also download the Google Home app from the App Store or Google Play Store. This makes the set-up a little longer than some other devices.

You can purchase a Google Chromecast from BT for £30.00.

Amazon Fire TV Stick – £49.99

Amazon

Advert

If you have Amazon Prime, you may want to take a look at a Fire TV Stick instead. The only disadvantage to the Chromecast is that it does not have Prime Video access on it.

With this stick, Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. You can enjoy entertainment from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV and many more.

Not only does the stick come with a remote, but users can also change the channels using the Alexa voice assistant. It can even play movies in Ultra 4k!

One important thing to note is while you need an Amazon account to use the Fire TV Stick, you don’t need a Prime subscription. Instead, you can buy content or use one of the many TV, movie or music streaming apps available from the Amazon app store.

You can get the Fire TV Stick on Amazon for £49.99

Amazon Fire TV Cube – £109.99

Amazon

If you’re after all the benefits of the Fire TV Stick combined with the functionality of the Chromecast, the Fire TV Cube is the best option for you.

It really removes the need for a remote control, giving you the ability to adjust not just your TV, but also the soundbar and compatible lights.

Users can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim compatible lights and play what you want to watch from across the room.

Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and all your favourite streaming platforms are available for the Cube at 4K ultra HD.

Advert

You can get the Fire TV Cube from Amazon for £109.99.