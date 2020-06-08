Why The Oppo Find X2 Pro Competes With The Latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy

Oppo

When the time comes to upgrade to a new phone, there are probably two or three brands you turn to first without giving a second thought. But Chinese electronics brand Oppo have started to release some fantastic phones, with the top-spec Find X2 Pro ticking every box you could possibly want.

Over the last couple of years, the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone brands have really upped their game to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung. Now more than ever, there has never been more choice for a smartphone.

So why have we highlighted the latest flagship from Oppo? Because of how easily this phone will be overlooked compared to some of its competitors.

One of the best things about this device is the fact it has a 4260mAh battery powering this absolute beast of a phone. While you may be concerned that it doesn’t come with wireless charging, it charges from 0 -100% in just 38 minutes which is very impressive. It puts a whole new meaning into the phrase “fast-charging”.

A really strong battery life is needed to power this machine that can run at 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate at the same time. The screen is a 6.7-inch 3168 x 1440 curved OLED display. To put things into perspective, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a screen size of 6.5-inch. The days of small phone screens are well and truly done.

Not only does this phone have a great screen, it has a triple-camera setup to go with it. The main camera is 48MP wide-angle main lens. It also has a second 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 13MP periscope telephoto lens. If you’re into your smartphone photography, the phone even has a night mode and handles low-light capturing very well.

It’s fair to say that this is by far Oppo’s best-looking phone that they have ever released. When you combine the great quality display with the colourful designs, the Find X2 Pro really is jaw-dropping. In countries like the US, this phone will be overlooked because Apple reigns supreme. If the Oppo smartphone is available wherever you’re from, you should definitely take a look and see if your carrier has it.

Because of the battery, display and impressive triple camera-setup, this will be one of the best phones released this year! We are yet to see the iPhone 12 or the new Samsung Note, but Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo have really set the standard!

You can get the Oppo Find X2 Pro in the UK on Carphone Warehouse, O2 and Vodafone.