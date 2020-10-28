Windows Has Finally Killed Off Flash Player PA/Adobe

Flash Player was once an essential part of viewing content online. However, times have changed, and the end is nigh for the piece of software that’s been surpassed in recent years.

In September 2020, Microsoft reaffirmed its desire to remove Flash Player from its web browsers, with the product being unsupported on all of its web browsers from December 21, 2020. The latest update for Windows 10 (KB4577586) marks the beginning of the end for Adobe Flash Player, as it adds ‘the Update for the removal of Adobe Flash Player.”

Advert

Adobe logo Adobe

It seems that not enough people were using Flash Player and, as a result, the software is no longer being supported. The dwindling number of users of the software isn’t too surprising when more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly are considered. Nonetheless, some of those who will remember the software from its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s may be sad to see the piece of internet history disappear.

The update not only removes the software, but it means it can not be downloaded again. However, some people will still be able to access the software for a little longer if they would like a nostalgic memory. The update is not mandatory and will not see a wide rollout until the beginning of 2021, giving those who are attached to the software some time to say goodbye.

Adobe Flash Player will also remain a part of the Edge web browser, and there is no news about its removal just yet. While it is apparent that the software will linger on in spirit, it seems that the days of Flash Player are numbered after the KB4577586 update.

Advert