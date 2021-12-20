unilad
Woman Realises She’s Been Stalked For Hours After Receiving Creepy Notification

by : Joe Harker on : 20 Dec 2021 15:32
Woman Realises She's Been Stalked For Hours After Receiving Creepy Notification

A woman realised she had been stalked for hours after getting a notification that her location was being tracked.

AirTags are a tracking device developed by Apple to help you find keys and other important things.

You attach it to something you don’t want to lose and if it goes missing, you can track down the signal using Apple’s ‘Find My’ network.

In theory, it’s a useful little gizmo that can save you from losing small but important items, but in practice it can be easily exploited by creeps, as TikTokker @kimbreezeh discovered when she received a notification that an AirTag had been tracking her movements for several hours.

She took her car to get checked for a tag someone may have planted on it and reported the incident to the police, but was told that nothing illegal had occurred and she should only call them if the potential stalker actually reveals themselves.

In a later TikTok video, she confirmed that her location was no longer being tracked but the AirTag is yet to be found, though the damage has been done as whoever is stalking her will now know where she lives.

She also lamented the fact that the speed of technological advancement was outpacing the law, which is a serious problem when a stranger can track your location for hours at a time and the police can’t do a thing to help.

Stalking via AirTags could become a growing concern as other stories of the devices being used to track people rather than possessions have surfaced.

Twitter user @SEGA_JEANAsis recently recounted the experience of finding an AirTag attached to her car after her phone alerted her that one was following her around wherever she went.

Topics: News, Law, Stalker, Technology, TikTok

 