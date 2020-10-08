Wooden Lego-Like Blocks Allow You To Build A House All By Yourself Gablok

There is no doubt that building is a difficult task, but by using Gablok bricks the process is as simple as putting together a LEGO house.

A Gablok is a wooden box in the shape of a brick that’s fully insulated and can easily be stacked. They are the brainchild of Gabriel Lakatos, who had worked in construction for many years and wanted to make building simpler.

Lakatos began working on the project in 2o18 – and it seems to have taken off. The result of the creator’s hard work is the Gablok, and these can be used to create a house in under a week rather than in a month.

The video below illustrates just how quickly a team can construct a building by using the materials.

The blocks can be used for more than just the exterior of a building, and Gablok packs can also be utilised for beams and floors. It seems that the only element missing from these packs is roofing materials.

While these buildings do not have the charm of curved architecture, the blocks could be developed to encompass more grand designs in the future. For now, many will be impressed that they can build a house without spending hours next to the cement mixer.