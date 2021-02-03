World's Fastest, Tallest, And Longest Roller Coaster Opening In Saudi Arabia Qiddiya

Falcon’s Flight is set to arrive at Six Flags in Saudi Arabia, and it will be the world’s largest, fastest and tallest roller coaster.

Sometimes a roller coaster doesn’t look that big until you’re on it, but this won’t be the case for Falcon’s Flight. The roller coaster is set to have a track that spans 13,000ft (that’s almost 4km or 2.5 miles) as well as a 655ft climb followed by a 525ft drop.

The gigantic rollercoaster will not open until 2023, but when it does it will break the existing height, speed and track-length records. Falcon’s Flight will reach speeds of up to 156mph while it navigates the longest track in the world.

Qiddiya is developing the roller coaster, which will be part of a 79-acre Six Flags park with 27 other attractions. Many of these attractions will break records, including the Sirocco Tower, which will be the world’s tallest drop-tower ride. Philippe Gas, CEO of Qiddiya, explained, ‘We want to do things that have not been done before.’ At the moment, the new park looks set to do this with its record-breaking attractions.

The park also promises twin coasters that will stop mid-course at a dead-end section as well as an interactive ride called Sea Stallion, which will allow riders to control the speed of a horse-like vehicle.

Despite the theme park having numerous attractions, Falcon’s Flight is set to be the major draw for visitors. A magnetic launcher will allow the ride to ascend a 655ft cliff before it drops passengers at a 90-degree angle. The rollercoaster will follow this jaw-dropping feat with more steep inclines until it finishes up in a banked helix. The whole ride will only take three minutes, but it is set to take riders further and faster than ever before.

fastest roller coaster Qiddiya

While the 128-square mile theme park will sound amazing to roller coaster enthusiasts, there are concerns about attracting tourists to Saudi Arabia, a country that only recently widened its doors to international tourists.

Speaking to US Today, Philippe Gas explained the company’s hopes for the theme park:

It will take time for the outside world to understand. Qiddiya and other projects will create curiosity and an appetite to visit. When people come, they will realize it’s different than what they thought.

Falcon’s Flight, alongside a series of other record-breaking rides, will undoubtedly grab the attention of adrenaline seekers, but the next challenge will be convincing tourists to come to the park.