World’s First 3D-Printed Housing Community Coming Soon To California

Mighty Homes/Twitter

A construction technology company is working on building the ‘world’s first planned community of 3D printed homes’ in California.

California-based business Mighty Buildings specialises in creating 3D printed homes of varying sizes, though its upcoming project will take things to the next level.

Advert 10

Plans for the community came about in December 2020 as the Palari Group, which focuses on development, ordered Mighty Buildings’ ‘Cinco’ model houses for its housing development in Rancho Mirage, California.

The $15 million project will consist of 15 homes across five acres, in what Mighty Buildings describes as the world’s first planned community of 3D printed homes. Each home will measure 450 square-foot and will be placed on 10,000-square-foot of land.

The houses feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while a separate unit on each plot will also contain two beds and a bath. Owners will be able to enjoy a swimming pool and deck as standard, though they can upgrade their space to feature hot tubs, firepits, or open-air showers.

Advert 10

Mighty Buildings/YouTube

The development will be built using the Mighty Kit system, which utilises prefabbed panels to create custom homes, and based on the company’s 3D printed proprietary Light Stone Material, which sets its shape upon UV light exposure.

Alexey Dubov, cofounder and COO of Mighty Buildings, said the development will be the ‘first on-the-ground actualization of our vision for the future of housing – able to be deployed rapidly, affordably, sustainably, and able to augment surrounding communities with a positive dynamic.’

Per Associated Press, he commented:

Advert 10

We could not be more excited for this groundbreaking collaboration with Palari, and to be a part of the creation of the world’s first 3D-printed zero net energy community.

The futuristic development will be created using robots as well as 3D printers, with Ruben telling Business Insider that the printers rely on ‘robotic automation’ and robotic arms for functions such as quality control scans.

By using this construction method, buildings can be created in a quicker and 40% less expensive manner, all while reducing construction waste by 99%.

Advert 10

As if the development didn’t sound advanced enough already, each home comes with a ‘wellness intelligence solution’ which controls aspects such as air and water quality; a feature which creates both a comfortable and sustainable living experience by only using energy when needed.

Mighty Buildings/YouTube

The homes will rely on solar power and optional Tesla Powerwall batteries for power, making them ‘zero-net-energy’.

In a press release, Mighty Buildings explained: ‘The project aims to minimize its environmental impact and offer smart and healthy homes to sustainability-minded buyers.’

Advert 10

With the plans in place, the development is set to be completed next spring.