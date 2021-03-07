World’s First Ever Space Hotel Is Now Taking Reservations

Voyager Station

If you fancy taking a trip that is, quite literally, out of this world, the world’s first space hotel is now taking bookings.

The Voyager Class Space Station is scheduled to open its doors to guests in 2027, with room to accommodate as many as 280 people at once.

In addition to hotel rooms, Voyager Class will also host several bars and restaurants, as well as a cinema, gym and spa – because what else would you want to do while floating in space?

Although construction on the space hotel is not set to begin until 2026, you can already make reservations at the Voyager, but it’ll set you back a pretty penny.

According to Travel and Leisure, a three and a half day stay at the space hotel will cost an eyewatering $5 million, including travel on the SpaceX Starship shuttle, to get there and back.

Anyone who wishes to stay at the Voyager Station will have to go through training prior to their journey, but the lack of gravity in space shouldn’t cause too much of a problem, as the ring-shaped hotel will have its own artificial gravity.

Interesting Engineering explains that the hotel will spin around like a Ferris wheel, using a centrifugal force to simulate moon-like levels of gravity. So, although guests shouldn’t expect to be floating around in the air, they will experience a much more weightlessness experience than here on earth, which should make activities like basketball all the more fun.

The Voyager Station is being designed and developed by Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) – a company made up of NASA veterans – which aims to colonise space, starting with the hotel.

If you’ve got a spare $5 million, you can make a reservation here.