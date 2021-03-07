unilad
Advert

World’s First Ever Space Hotel Is Now Taking Reservations

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Mar 2021 18:35
Voyager Station

If you fancy taking a trip that is, quite literally, out of this world, the world’s first space hotel is now taking bookings.

The Voyager Class Space Station is scheduled to open its doors to guests in 2027, with room to accommodate as many as 280 people at once.

Advert

In addition to hotel rooms, Voyager Class will also host several bars and restaurants, as well as a cinema, gym and spa – because what else would you want to do while floating in space?

First Commercial Space Hotel To Have Low-Gravity Basketball And Rock ClimbingGateway Foundation

Although construction on the space hotel is not set to begin until 2026, you can already make reservations at the Voyager, but it’ll set you back a pretty penny.

According to Travel and Leisure, a three and a half day stay at the space hotel will cost an eyewatering $5 million, including travel on the SpaceX Starship shuttle, to get there and back.

Advert
First Commercial Space Hotel To Have Low-Gravity Basketball And Rock ClimbingGateway Foundation

Anyone who wishes to stay at the Voyager Station will have to go through training prior to their journey, but the lack of gravity in space shouldn’t cause too much of a problem, as the ring-shaped hotel will have its own artificial gravity.

Interesting Engineering explains that the hotel will spin around like a Ferris wheel, using a centrifugal force to simulate moon-like levels of gravity. So, although guests shouldn’t expect to be floating around in the air, they will experience a much more weightlessness experience than here on earth, which should make activities like basketball all the more fun.

Asaf Kliger/Icehotel
Advert

The Voyager Station is being designed and developed by Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) – a company made up of NASA veterans – which aims to colonise space, starting with the hotel.

If you’ve got a spare $5 million, you can make a reservation here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’
Music

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo
News

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

TikToker Finds Secret Apartment Hidden Behind Her Bathroom Mirror
Life

TikToker Finds Secret Apartment Hidden Behind Her Bathroom Mirror

TikToker Who Felt Like They Were Being Watched In Virginia Airbnb Discovers Hidden Room
Life

TikToker Who Felt Like They Were Being Watched In Virginia Airbnb Discovers Hidden Room

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Technology, NASA

Credits

Interesting Engineering and 1 other

  1. Interesting Engineering

    Company of NASA Stars Building Orbital Space Hotel With Artificial Gravity

  2. Travel and Leisure

    The World's First Space Hotel Will Open in 2027 — and You Can Even Buy a Vacation Home There

 